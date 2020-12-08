Alice Shelton Gourley
May 5, 1951 - December 5, 2020
Alice Shelton Gourley, age 69, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at SOVAH-Danville after a short decline in health.
Mrs. Gourley was born in Danville on May 5, 1951, a daughter of the late Edrie Lee "Pete" Shelton and Ruth Martin Shelton.
Mrs. Gourley was a member of College Park Baptist Church, served as WMU Director and many other functions. She was a graduate of Gretna High School. Mrs. Gourley received her B. S. in Math/Chemistry from Radford University and M. Ed. From VPI and SU. She taught at Chatham High School until she took an early retirement.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Laurie Shelton Moran and her brother-in-law, Aubrey Lee Yeatts.
On June 17, 1979 she married Barry Thomas Gourley who survives of the home. They celebrated forty-one years of marriage. She is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Alice Gourley of the home; sisters, Joan Shelton Yeatts and Susan Shelton Elliott (Milton) both of Gretna; brother-in-law, Bruce Moran of Gretna. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Sarah Yeatts Chisman, Brandon Yeatts, Katie Underwood, Jeffrey Bond and Austin Moran.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. from graveside at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Dr. Gary Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations be made to College Park Baptist Church, 1104 South Main Street, Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Gourley family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2020.