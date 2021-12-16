Allen Wayne Stowe
May 14, 1962 - December 13, 2021
Mr. Allen Wayne Stowe, age 59, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at SOVAH Health in Danville.
Mr. Stowe was born on May 14, 1962, in Danville to Vernon Lee Stowe and Joyce A. Eanes. He lived his life in Danville where he worked at the Hatcher Center for many years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stowe is survived by his stepbrother, Timmy Eanes; sister, Katherine Diane Stowe; stepmother, Betty Stowe; and nephew, Edward Pugh.
Mr. Stowe was predeceased by his stepfather, Freddy Eanes.
Funeral services will be conducted at Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Mike Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery. At other times, the family will receive friends at the residence of Tim Eanes. (1645 Piney Forest Road, Danville, VA 24540).
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Stowe family.
Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com
, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker,
and www.godanriver.com
.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 16, 2021.