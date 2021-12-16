Menu
Allen Wayne Stowe
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Allen Wayne Stowe

May 14, 1962 - December 13, 2021

Mr. Allen Wayne Stowe, age 59, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at SOVAH Health in Danville.

Mr. Stowe was born on May 14, 1962, in Danville to Vernon Lee Stowe and Joyce A. Eanes. He lived his life in Danville where he worked at the Hatcher Center for many years.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Stowe is survived by his stepbrother, Timmy Eanes; sister, Katherine Diane Stowe; stepmother, Betty Stowe; and nephew, Edward Pugh.

Mr. Stowe was predeceased by his stepfather, Freddy Eanes.

Funeral services will be conducted at Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Mike Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery. At other times, the family will receive friends at the residence of Tim Eanes. (1645 Piney Forest Road, Danville, VA 24540).

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Stowe family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home

2 Entries
Allen will be missed but god had bigger plans for him. He was special and loved to rock and listen to his radio. He loved the work he did at the hatcher center for many years. We will miss him, may god carry him under his wing.rip.
Ernest and Nancy eanes
Family
December 16, 2021
Praying for the family during this difficult time.
Charisse Bryant
Friend
December 16, 2021
