Alma Nadine Owen Carpenter
Alma Nadine Carpenter, 65, of Cascade, Va., went to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Nadine was born to the late Oscar Wray Owen and Willie Alma Davis Owen on August 5, 1956, in Pittsylvania Co., Va.
Nadine is survived by her husband, Danny Ray Carpenter, whom she married on May 24, 1975. In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Amy Carpenter Bailey (Neil); son, Scott Carpenter (Ashley); grandchildren, Kyle and Malia Bailey, Savannah, Jackson, and Elijah Carpenter; brothers, Daniel, Tommy, and Lonzie Owen; sisters, Jean Adkins, Mildred Bradner, and Virginia Dalton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nadine was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and Grannie. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was a member of Faith Memorial, and had recently been attending her childhood church, Bethel Baptist. She loved cooking, fishing, gardening, playing Rook, and riding motorcycles on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She was a graduate of Chatham High School and maintained careers in the food service industry and at Corning Glass. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Rudy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William, Wyatt, and Nelson Owen; and sisters, Mary Goodbar, Darnell Johnston, and Ruby Owen.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541, with Pastor Ronnie Pruitt and Pastor J.B. Baldridge officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral at Danville Memorial Gardens.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 23, 2021.