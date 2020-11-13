Ann Branscome Mays
October 29, 1946 - November 8, 2020
Ann Branscome Mays, 74, of Danville, went home to be with Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020, after a decline in health for the past four years.
Ann was born in Danville on October 29, 1946, a daughter of the late Marshall F. Branscome and Frances Vaughan Branscome Clayton.
Ann worked in sales for JC Penney and was a member of Vandola Baptist Church.
On January 7, 2000, she married C.B. "Butch" Mays Jr., who survives.
Survivors also include a daughter, Heather Martinez; two sons, Neal Henderson (Lisa), Tim Mays (Lisa); a sister, Linda B. King; a brother, Wayne Branscome; and five grandchildren, Jasmine, William, Lauren, Brandon and Olive.
In addition to her parents a brother, Robert Gerald Branscome, predeceased her.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Vandola Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Scott Bortz and Mr. Glen Hudson.
In lieu of flower, the family suggests that memorial donations be made Danville Life Saving Crew or to Vandola Baptist Church.
Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Mays family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 13, 2020.