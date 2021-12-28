Ann Dodson Brown
Ann Dodson Brown, 85, of 169 Bell Drive, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.
Born on September 4, 1936, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Inge and Lucy Bethel Dodson. She was married to the late Leonard Brown Sr.
She was the last survivor of her generation.
The family will receive friends at the residence, masks are required.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Voight Hairston, Eulogist. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Brown family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 28, 2021.