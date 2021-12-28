Menu
Ann Dodson Brown
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Ann Dodson Brown

Ann Dodson Brown, 85, of 169 Bell Drive, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at SOVAH Health, Danville, Va.

Born on September 4, 1936, in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Inge and Lucy Bethel Dodson. She was married to the late Leonard Brown Sr.

She was the last survivor of her generation.

The family will receive friends at the residence, masks are required.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Danville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Voight Hairston, Eulogist. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Brown family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Danville Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ray & Karen Murrell
Family
December 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss, praying for you all!
Jewelle Cabell
December 28, 2021
