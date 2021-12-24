Ann Scearce Daniel
Ann Scearce Daniel went to meet her Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, while a resident of Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
She was born on March 17, 1923 to Mattie Lou Billings and German Oliver Scearce. Ann was the youngest of 6 children and was the last of her generation.
Ann left the Brosville area after her graduation and moved to the big city of Danville, where she became an employee of C & P Telephone Company. She was a dedicated employee for C & P and retired after almost 40 years of service. She supervised and endeared many phone operators to her over her years of service.
When C & P switched from operators to automation, Ann was asked to pull the lever that switched C & P in to modern times.
Ann met and married the love of her life, E. Otis Daniel Sr., and shared many wonderful years before his passing in 1981.
Ann was baptized on October 6, 1974 and led a devoted life to her Lord and to her home church, Rivermont Baptist. She loved her church, her church family, singing in the choir, Sunday School Class, and always supported the children and youth of the church. Above all, she loved the Lord.
She was predeceased by a step-son, E. Otis Daniel Jr; a step-grandson, Wesley Daniel; and her siblings, Roosevelt Scearce, Grover Scearce, Gertrude Barber, Cordie Hyler and Empress Hyler.
She leaves to cherish her memory, a step-daughter, Catherine Tulloh; step-grandchildren who referred to her as "Grand Ann", Carolyn Kuschel, Nancy Courville, Dan Tulloh, Joel Daniel, Michael Daniel and Ellen Daniel Pleasant. Ann also leaves the nieces and nephews of her siblings whom she cherished all of her life, Ray Barber, Charlotte Davis, Buck Hyler, Eugene Scearce (deceased), Cleveland Scearce, Bill Scearce, Keith Scearce and Jackie Wade.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Rivermont Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Highland Burial Park. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Daniel family. Please sign guestbook at www.townesfuneralhome.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.