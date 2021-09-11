Ann Barksdale Eanes
July 6, 1925 - September 8, 2021
Elizabeth Ann Barksdale Eanes, 96, of Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Ann was born on July 6, 1925, in Danville, Va., a daughter of the late Charles Greenwood Barksdale and Mattie Posey Barksdale.
Ann worked at Health Tex Corporation as a machine operator for 26 years. She was a member of Glenwood Memorial Baptist Church.
On November 15, 1944, she married Roy Bernard Eanes, who passed away July 18, 2002.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Carolyn Eanes; a brother, Harry Barksdale; and three sisters, Frances B. Carlson, Marie B. Curtis, and Nancy B. Via.
She is survived by a son, Michael David Eanes and a sister, Patricia B. Naploes.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Carl E. Burger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to God's Storehouse.
Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Eanes family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 11, 2021.