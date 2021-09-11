Menu
Ann Barksdale Eanes
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Ann Barksdale Eanes

July 6, 1925 - September 8, 2021

Elizabeth Ann Barksdale Eanes, 96, of Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Ann was born on July 6, 1925, in Danville, Va., a daughter of the late Charles Greenwood Barksdale and Mattie Posey Barksdale.

Ann worked at Health Tex Corporation as a machine operator for 26 years. She was a member of Glenwood Memorial Baptist Church.

On November 15, 1944, she married Roy Bernard Eanes, who passed away July 18, 2002.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Carolyn Eanes; a brother, Harry Barksdale; and three sisters, Frances B. Carlson, Marie B. Curtis, and Nancy B. Via.

She is survived by a son, Michael David Eanes and a sister, Patricia B. Naploes.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Carl E. Burger officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to God's Storehouse.

Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Eanes family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Ann at Health Tex she was a wonderful person to know bless her heart. The last time I saw her was at Walmart we talked for a few minutes that was some years back. I have thought about her many times RIP Ann
Carolyn Perry
Work
September 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs. Eanes. Cheramy and I offer our sincere condolences. We will continue to keep you in prayer.
Brenda Stephens
September 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Ann's family and friends. She was a fine lady. May the memories you have with her continue to sustain you.
Joan S Holley
Friend
September 11, 2021
