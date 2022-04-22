Ann Glasgow Ferrell
Ann Glasgow Ferrell, 91, of 2444 Stony Mill Road, Danville, Va., died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Danville, after a decline in her health for the past two years.
Ann was born in Danville, Va., on June 10, 1930, a daughter of the late George Oliff Glasgow and Alpha Dooley Glasgow. She lived her entire life in Danville and she retired after 41 years from the YWCA where she worked as Office Manager and Bookkeeper.
Ann was a member of Brosville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time and caring for her family.
On June 9, 1951, Ann was married to Hugh Lee Ferrell, Sr. who died on June 6, 2001.
Ann was the last surviving family member of her generation. In addition to her parents and her brothers and sisters, she was predeceased by a son, Hugh Lee Ferrell, Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Tina Leigh Early (Dr. Jeff Early) of the residence; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Early Scott (Cameron) of Danville, Va.; one great-grandson; and a special niece, Beverly F. Burnette of Chapel Hill, N.C.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend Intek Oh officiating. A private interment will follow the service in Highland Burial Park.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. At other times the family will be at the residence. Also, the family request that COVID 19 protocols be followed such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Ferrell family. ONline condolencesmay be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 22, 2022.