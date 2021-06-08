Annalee Scott Light
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Annalee Rebecca Scott Light, 85, of Danville, Va. She went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Mrs. Light was born on September 9, 1935, in Newport, Va., a daughter of the late Everett Hampton Scott and the late Margie Lee Sarver Scott. She lived most of her life in the Danville area where she worked in the 4B Weave Department of Dan River Mills, until her retirement. In her spare time, she loved cooking, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family.
She was married to Pleasant Hill Light, who predeceased her.
She is survived by five children, Barry Light, Rebecca Collins (Harold), Regina Martin (Curtis), Perry Light (Vicky), and Wesley Light; five grandchildren, Scott Light, Brandon Collins, Bryce Collins, Bradley Light, and Jenna Light; four great-grandchildren, Landon, Lane, Nolan, and Abel; and her beloved dog, Sophie.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Garry Hill Light.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Charles B. Scearce officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Danville Area Humane Society, 996 South Boston Rd, Danville, VA 24540.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Light family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 8, 2021.