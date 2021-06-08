Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annalee Scott Light
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Annalee Scott Light

It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Annalee Rebecca Scott Light, 85, of Danville, Va. She went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Mrs. Light was born on September 9, 1935, in Newport, Va., a daughter of the late Everett Hampton Scott and the late Margie Lee Sarver Scott. She lived most of her life in the Danville area where she worked in the 4B Weave Department of Dan River Mills, until her retirement. In her spare time, she loved cooking, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her family.

She was married to Pleasant Hill Light, who predeceased her.

She is survived by five children, Barry Light, Rebecca Collins (Harold), Regina Martin (Curtis), Perry Light (Vicky), and Wesley Light; five grandchildren, Scott Light, Brandon Collins, Bryce Collins, Bradley Light, and Jenna Light; four great-grandchildren, Landon, Lane, Nolan, and Abel; and her beloved dog, Sophie.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Garry Hill Light.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Charles B. Scearce officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Danville Area Humane Society, 996 South Boston Rd, Danville, VA 24540.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Light family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Jun
9
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
So sorry to hear Our family has grown so far apart but it doesn´t mean you are not thought of often. Please accept our heartfelt condolences. Aunt Lillian (Light) Belcher family
Debbie Belcher Deskins
Family
June 11, 2021
Sweet Aunt Annalee, you will be missed by many. Sending love, hugs, and prayers for comfort for family and friends.
Emma Alderman
Family
June 10, 2021
Perry & Vicky and the rest of the family, I am so sorry to hear this. Praying for you all.
Terry Compton
June 9, 2021
I am SO Sorry to hear this news. Anna was a super sweet lady. Prayers for the family in this time
Barbara McCarty
Other
June 9, 2021
Regina,Curtis and family, you are in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time. AnnaLee will be truly missed. She always kept everyone laughing. Love and prayers to you all.
Rhonda Adkins
Family
June 9, 2021
Aunt Annalee. You will be missed. Spending summer with you and my cousins are great memories. Prayers for you and all your family. Love, Janette
Janette Sarver Koressel
Family
June 9, 2021
Regina and family, our love and prayers are with you.
Leon Jones
Family
June 9, 2021
Rest In Peace, sweet lady. You always made me laugh when you called for Mom (Jeanie Scott Linkous).
Crystal Linkous Roberts
Family
June 8, 2021
Rest in Peace, sweet lady...you made me laugh everytime I spoke to you on the phone, calling for Mom (Jeanie Scott Linkous).
Crystal Linkous Roberts
Family
June 8, 2021
sorry for ya'll loss
tommy rigney
Family
June 8, 2021
Jim and Karen Simonik
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results