Anne Macon Clement Riddle of New Orleans, died on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the age of 79.
The beloved widow of Hill Carter Riddle, she is survived by her children, Hill Carter Riddle Jr. of New Orleans, Rutledge Clement Riddle (Charlotte) of Laurel Park, North Carolina, and Elizabeth Macon Riddle Hoover (David) of Alexandria, Virginia; and her esteemed grandchildren, Rutledge Clement Riddle Jr, Amelia Caroline Riddle, Caroline Macon Hoover, and Madeline Rynier Hoover.
A native of Virginia, Macon was predeceased by her parents, Adele Whiteside and Rutledge Carter Clement and a brother, Nathaniel Elliott Clement. Surviving are brothers, Rutledge Carter Clement Jr. of New Orleans, Whittington Whiteside Clement, Stephen Clement, and Cameron Whiteside Clement and a sister, Alice Clement Coles, all of Virginia. She loved and admired a host of nieces and nephews.
Macon studied at Mary Baldwin University and graduated from George Washington University. Before moving to New Orleans in 1984, Hill's ministry took them to years in Hampton, Ashland, and Roanoke, Virginia. A Christian and lifelong Episcopalian, Macon was active at Trinity Episcopal Church, the Garden Study Club, and historic preservation with the National Society of Colonial Dames of America.
With her entrepreneurial spirit, Macon founded in 1986 her successful business, Let's Go Antiquing. For 30 years Macon graciously guided and introduced hundreds of New Orleans visitors to the Antique Mecca of the South. She was widely recognized for her knowledge and expertise in the field of antiques and decorative arts in her adopted city.
Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Avenue. A reception/visitation will follow. Interment will be private. Instead of flowers, to honor Macon, consider a gift to the Hill Riddle Scholarship Fund at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1329 Jackson Avenue New Orleans, LA 70130, or to The New Orleans Botanical Foundation at 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124, attention Darlene Duffard or online.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 6, 2021.
Dear Hill, Clement & Elizabeth, Words are terribly inadequate to express my own sorrow for the passing of my beloved friend, Macon, and I can only imagine your own painful sadness and grief. I send my heartfelt condolences to you and your whole family. I adored your kind, caring, wise, humorous, amazing Mom and Dad. They were all that and much more. May you be comforted and strengthened more each day in your loss.
Ann Claypool Beard
Friend
October 13, 2021
I send my deepest heartfelt condolences on the loss and may her memory be a blessing to all those that loved and knew her.
Eileen WALLEN
October 11, 2021
Carol Ann Lawson
October 11, 2021
We were all shocked and saddened to hear that
\Anne had passed away! She was always such a
warm and happy person who we all enjoyed seeing
at
so sad to hear that Anne had passed away. We all looked forward to seeing her at Garden Study Club meetings and at her many activities in NOLA.
She will be missed by all her many friends!!
Heidi Huguley
October 10, 2021
Vida
October 7, 2021
I treasure a wonderful memory of Macon when she invited me to have dinner with her at Lilette, about six months after Hill died. We shared about the loss of our wonderful husbands (my Phil had died about 4 years previously). It was immensely generous of Macon to reach out to me that way!
Ellen Frohnmayer
October 7, 2021
Macon and Hill have been most influential in the growth
of my personal relation with God, at Trinity. Their example encourages me to do better.
Two of God's Saints, for sure.
Hill, Elizabeth and Clement, their passing would be
unbearable, if we did not know that their's is
life everlasting.
Dale LeBlanc
October 6, 2021
Mine very deepest sympathies go out to the Riddle and Hoover families. Macon was such a dear friend and one of the kindest most genuine people I have ever known. We loved her dearly as did all of her friends. She will surely be missed. We are sending prayers to the family.
Hal Williamson
Friend
October 6, 2021
Dearest Macon,I miss you, my friend, more than I can say. Save a spot for me next to you and Hill. Until then, I carry you both in my heart. Prayers for your loving family.
Yolanda Gooding
October 6, 2021
Dearest Riddle/Hoover Family,
This is a beautiful tribute to Macon and a life well lived. I am honored that I had the chance to get to know her when she was in Virginia last year. She was a true Southern lady and a wonderful mother and grandmother. While it hurts to say goodbye for now, I´m sure she is smiling down on you all as she has reunited with Reverend Riddle. You have two beautiful guardian angels to watch over you.
Jill