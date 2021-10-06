Anne Macon Clement Riddle



Anne Macon Clement Riddle of New Orleans, died on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the age of 79.



The beloved widow of Hill Carter Riddle, she is survived by her children, Hill Carter Riddle Jr. of New Orleans, Rutledge Clement Riddle (Charlotte) of Laurel Park, North Carolina, and Elizabeth Macon Riddle Hoover (David) of Alexandria, Virginia; and her esteemed grandchildren, Rutledge Clement Riddle Jr, Amelia Caroline Riddle, Caroline Macon Hoover, and Madeline Rynier Hoover.



A native of Virginia, Macon was predeceased by her parents, Adele Whiteside and Rutledge Carter Clement and a brother, Nathaniel Elliott Clement. Surviving are brothers, Rutledge Carter Clement Jr. of New Orleans, Whittington Whiteside Clement, Stephen Clement, and Cameron Whiteside Clement and a sister, Alice Clement Coles, all of Virginia. She loved and admired a host of nieces and nephews.



Macon studied at Mary Baldwin University and graduated from George Washington University. Before moving to New Orleans in 1984, Hill's ministry took them to years in Hampton, Ashland, and Roanoke, Virginia. A Christian and lifelong Episcopalian, Macon was active at Trinity Episcopal Church, the Garden Study Club, and historic preservation with the National Society of Colonial Dames of America.



With her entrepreneurial spirit, Macon founded in 1986 her successful business, Let's Go Antiquing. For 30 years Macon graciously guided and introduced hundreds of New Orleans visitors to the Antique Mecca of the South. She was widely recognized for her knowledge and expertise in the field of antiques and decorative arts in her adopted city.



Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1329 Jackson Avenue. A reception/visitation will follow. Interment will be private. Instead of flowers, to honor Macon, consider a gift to the Hill Riddle Scholarship Fund at Trinity Episcopal Church at 1329 Jackson Avenue New Orleans, LA 70130, or to The New Orleans Botanical Foundation at 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans, LA 70124, attention Darlene Duffard or online.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 6, 2021.