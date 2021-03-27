Menu
Annie Saunders Davis
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Annie Saunders Davis

Annie Saunders Davis, 77, of Washington, D.C., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at her residence.

Born on January 6, 1944, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Clarence Saunders Sr. and Annie Bennett Saunders Askins. She was married to Nelson Davis, who survives.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with the Rev. Jackie Stamps, Eulogist. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Due to the constraints of public gathering during COVID 19 pandemic, visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. with a limit of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.

This service will be livestreamed on Facebook Live by Lisa K. Cox.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Davis family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home, Inc.
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA
