Annie Laura Fuller Robinson
September 24, 2020
Ann passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, just a few months shy of her 95th birthday.
She was born to Calvert Thomas Fuller and Pearl Herndon Fuller of Callands, Va.
After graduating from Callands High School and Campbell College she moved to Richmond, Va., where she met and married Edward L. (Robbie) Robinson Jr.
The couple was married for 65 years. She was beloved by family and friends for her positive attitude, inclusiveness and encouraging manner. She and Robbie were members of Central Baptist Church in Midlothian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brothers, Calvert Jr., and Matthew.
She is survived by two sons, Edward Indianapolis, Ind., and John Waco, Texas; six grandchildren; and two greatgrandchildren. Mrs. Robinson will be buried next to her husband at Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield at a small, private, family ceremony on October 26, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Stroke Foundation: www.americanstroke.org
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 25, 2020.