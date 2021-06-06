Anthony Thomas Mangum
Anthony Thomas Mangum was born on February 9, 1987, in Greensboro, N.C. to India and Shawn Collins. He answered his Final call on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He is survived by his loving mother and stepfather; his sister, Christina Collins; his brother, Adam Collins; and his uncle, Timmy Powell of Danville. He had grandparents, Jimmy and Beulah Powell of Reidsville, N.C., grandparents, Teresa and Vic Brummett of Danville, uncle and aunt, Robby and Shannon Powell of Reidsville, girlfriend, Lori Holland of South Boston, special friends, Brandon, Rachel, and Tilley, special niece, Tammy Nichols, and many, many other friends. He was preceded by his grandparents, Jim and Jean Waller of Danville.
Anthony was employed with the Danville Life Saving Crew and also volunteered with Ringgold Fire and Rescue, and was a lifelong member of Mount Cross Fire and Rescue.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Boaz Family Cemetery with Ryan Lankford officiating. A visitation will take place from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 6, 2021.