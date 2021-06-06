Menu
Anthony Thomas Mangum
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Anthony Thomas Mangum

Anthony Thomas Mangum was born on February 9, 1987, in Greensboro, N.C. to India and Shawn Collins. He answered his Final call on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

He is survived by his loving mother and stepfather; his sister, Christina Collins; his brother, Adam Collins; and his uncle, Timmy Powell of Danville. He had grandparents, Jimmy and Beulah Powell of Reidsville, N.C., grandparents, Teresa and Vic Brummett of Danville, uncle and aunt, Robby and Shannon Powell of Reidsville, girlfriend, Lori Holland of South Boston, special friends, Brandon, Rachel, and Tilley, special niece, Tammy Nichols, and many, many other friends. He was preceded by his grandparents, Jim and Jean Waller of Danville.

Anthony was employed with the Danville Life Saving Crew and also volunteered with Ringgold Fire and Rescue, and was a lifelong member of Mount Cross Fire and Rescue.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the Boaz Family Cemetery with Ryan Lankford officiating. A visitation will take place from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA
Jun
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Boaz Family Cemetery
VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.