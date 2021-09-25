Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony Alferd Sarno
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Anthony Alferd Sarno

Anthony Sarno, 74, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born on November 9, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Erminio Sarno and Mary Privitera Sarno.

Anthony was a kind gentle soul who loved people. He enjoyed his outings to the Western Sizzlin restaurant and talking to his friends and family on the phone. Anthony was an Artist and had painted over 6,000 pictures.

Anthony is survived by his sister, Jennie Watson; nieces, Shirley Womble (Michael), Jessica Sarno, Kimberly Sarno, Arlene Sarno, and Marilyn Sarno; and loving care givers and friends, Tony and Belinda White and their daughters, Tonyette White and Shontell White.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Gary Sarno and John Sarno.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Michael Womble officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
3049 North Main Street, Danville
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Anthony was such sweet man. He will be missed. I am so sorry for your loss and pray for you and your family at this time.
Jacki Osborne
September 28, 2021
Kim and Jessica Sarno + Family
September 25, 2021
Rest in peace with the Angels and the Saints Anthony. I am sure you are with your parents and brothers smiling that great big smile. So many great memories from Brooklyn and Virginia Beach. My deepest condolences to Jean, Shirley ,Christine and my girls Jessica and Kim and all who knew and loved him.
Ava Call
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results