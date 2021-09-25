Anthony Alferd Sarno
Anthony Sarno, 74, of Danville, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He was born on November 9, 1946, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Erminio Sarno and Mary Privitera Sarno.
Anthony was a kind gentle soul who loved people. He enjoyed his outings to the Western Sizzlin restaurant and talking to his friends and family on the phone. Anthony was an Artist and had painted over 6,000 pictures.
Anthony is survived by his sister, Jennie Watson; nieces, Shirley Womble (Michael), Jessica Sarno, Kimberly Sarno, Arlene Sarno, and Marilyn Sarno; and loving care givers and friends, Tony and Belinda White and their daughters, Tonyette White and Shontell White.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Gary Sarno and John Sarno.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Michael Womble officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 25, 2021.