Antonio Markea Harrell
FUNERAL HOME
Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Drive
Yanceyville, NC
Antonio Markea Harrell

September 7, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Mr. Antonio Markea Harrell, 38, of 903 Hanahan Court Apt 1B, Greensboro, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

A viewing will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sassafras Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

(Facial Masks are required for all services.)

*To View services virtually click on the following https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/

Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com

Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, NC
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home
219 Dillard School Dr., Yanceyville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are truly praying for you and your family at this time. May God strengthen you in the days to come. Lean on Jesus for He will never leave your side.
Cynthia L Noble
Friend
September 17, 2021
