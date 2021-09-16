Antonio Markea Harrell
September 7, 2021
GREENSBORO, N.C.
Mr. Antonio Markea Harrell, 38, of 903 Hanahan Court Apt 1B, Greensboro, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
A viewing will be on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Juanita S. Fulton Memorial Chapel of Fulton-Walton Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sassafras Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
(Facial Masks are required for all services.)
*To View services virtually click on the following https://www.facebook.com/107391497713061/live/
Condolences may be posted at www.fulton-waltonfuneralhome.com
Services are by Fulton-Walton Funeral Home - Yanceyville, N.C.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 16, 2021.