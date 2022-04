Harrell



Antonio "Tony" Markea



Acknowledgement and Thank You



We would like to express our sincere heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers, comments, phone calls, visits, gifts, cards, acts of kindness and comfort shown during the loss of our well-beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend.



May God Bless each of you!



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 2, 2021.