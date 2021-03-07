April Dee Dunker Motel
April 1, 1962 - March 1, 2021
April Dee Dunker Motel, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born April 1, 1962, in San Diego, Calif., to the late Kenneth and Maxine Hodge Dunker.
After spending the first two years of her life in California, April's family moved to Alaska, where she graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1980. April was known for her faith in the Lord Jesus and was baptized in Juneau, Alaska. She will be remembered as a very creative artist who loved drawing, as a wonderful cook and for her kindness in taking care of others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her daughter and grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Harley Boldt-Morton and boyfriend, Christopher Morton; grandchildren, Wyatt Davidson Morton and Donavan Storme Boldt; step grandchildren, Adalyn Marie and Christopher Morton Jr.; sisters, Denise Yamauchi (Lance), Kelli Deister, Danni-Maye Dunker, Marla Carr (Robert), and Marvalea Ruhmann (Ron); brothers, Michael Dunker, Douglas Dunker, Butch Schooler (Karen), and Kenneth Dunker (Mary); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 7, 2021.