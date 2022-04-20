Archer Rene Gravely III



March 13, 1951 - April 9, 2022



Archer Rene Gravely, III, 71, passed away peacefully at the John F. Keever Solace Center on April 9, 2022, in Asheville, N.C., after living with an aggressive esophageal cancer for more than two years.



He was born on March 13, 1951, in Danville, Va., to Whitney Shields Cobbs and Archer Rene Gravely Jr.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Monterose Gravely; his daughter, Jessica Gravely (Randy Austin); his son, William Gravely; his brother, Charles Gravely (Sandra); his stepfather, William Cobbs; and two grandchildren, Theo and Dominick Austin.



Archer served as the Director of Institutional Research at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, from 1985–2015. He was tremendously proud of the mission of a public liberal arts university and loved his work. Archer was known by friends and family for his dedication to DIY home repair and renovation. He pursued many ambitious house and woodworking projects, even well into his illness. He loved to cheer on the Virginia Tech Hokies, share his favorite foods and recipes with family and friends, and cuddle up with the family goldendoodle, Sammy.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Cathedral of All Souls Episcopal Church in Asheville, N.C.



Asheville Area Alternative



702 Riverside Drive, Asheville, NC 28801



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Apr. 20, 2022.