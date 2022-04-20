Archer Rene Gravely, III, 71, passed away peacefully at the John F. Keever Solace Center on April 9, 2022, in Asheville, N.C., after living with an aggressive esophageal cancer for more than two years.
He was born on March 13, 1951, in Danville, Va., to Whitney Shields Cobbs and Archer Rene Gravely Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra Monterose Gravely; his daughter, Jessica Gravely (Randy Austin); his son, William Gravely; his brother, Charles Gravely (Sandra); his stepfather, William Cobbs; and two grandchildren, Theo and Dominick Austin.
Archer served as the Director of Institutional Research at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, from 1985–2015. He was tremendously proud of the mission of a public liberal arts university and loved his work. Archer was known by friends and family for his dedication to DIY home repair and renovation. He pursued many ambitious house and woodworking projects, even well into his illness. He loved to cheer on the Virginia Tech Hokies, share his favorite foods and recipes with family and friends, and cuddle up with the family goldendoodle, Sammy.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Cathedral of All Souls Episcopal Church in Asheville, N.C.
The only guy I knew that listened to military cadences... for fun...while working out. 'Always had a good conversation when we met. My thoughts are with you, Sandra, and the family.
Mark Sidelnick
April 18, 2022
Archer always had a smile on his face and a kind word for all. Our paths would cross regularly on the UNCA quad, and his cheerful conversation was so welcome and appreciated when I was a new faculty member. My deepest sympathy to Sandra and her family. He will be missed.
Irene Rossell
April 18, 2022
Tom hired Archer in 1985, they became quick friends through work and tennis and woodworking. Will was just a newborn baby when they came. That same year Archer and Sandra were at our wedding. Tom once said of Archer "he's the best Institutional Researcher in the country". Tom and Archer both enjoyed hot foods, I think Tom's challenge to eat Fire Brand Chili from our hometown bested Archer though, I think there were four work buddies who tried it...none walked away without their lips and bellies on fire. Our hearts go out to Sandra, Jessica and Will and their grandsons at their tremendous loss.
Tom & Becky Cochran
Friend
April 17, 2022
Dear Sandra, I was very saddened to hear of Archer's passing. My prayers are with you and all who loved him, his family and friends, and with all whose lives somehow intertwined with his. May you find the peace that only God can provide in the days ahead. Much love to you.
Kimberly Moore
Friend
April 17, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Judy Carver
Work
April 16, 2022
A friend through and through. Archer and his spirit will be sorely missed.
BWM
April 16, 2022
Archer hired me to work for him at UNCA in 2013. I have changed jobs twice since then, but I owe much of my career and personal development to Archer. He demonstrated tremendous patience, compassion, and professionalism with everyone. He loved to brag about his beloved family and regale me with his stories of home renovations and woodworking projects. Archer was taken from this world too soon, but his memory and legacy will live on for eternity. My dearest condolences to Archer's family during this difficult time.
Harold Thomas
Work
April 15, 2022
Archer was a fine researcher and a generous and helpful colleague. He will be deeply missed.