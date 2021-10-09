Arvin Elmore Hall Sr.
Arvin Elmore Hall, Sr. of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the age of 94. He was born on September 29, 1927, to the late Effie Parcell Hall and the late Roswell Cabell Hall in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife Patsy Wright Hall.
Arvin was a member of Rivermont Baptist Church, worked as a security guard for O.T. Bonner, and served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his son Butch Hall (Peggy) of Danville, Virginia; his daughter Amy Ramsey of Danville, Virginia; his grandchildren Anne Rudd (David), Mark Hall, and Georgia Showalter; his great-grandchildren, Garrett Rudd and Bella Rudd; his special dog, Cole; and his special neighbors, Ricky and Margaret Cobbs. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his special uncle Nolan Hall.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Joel Fletcher officiating and 1097 Legion Post doing military rites. The family will receive friends and guests at other times at the residence of the son Arvin E. "Butch" Hall Jr., at 2120 Orphanage Road, Danville VA 24540.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior
Organization.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 9, 2021.