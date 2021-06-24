Audrey D. Kinder
October 18, 1930 - June 22, 2021
Audrey Dodson Kinder passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born on October 18, 1930. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie Mae Hawker and John Wall Dodson, her husband, Jimmie E. Kinder, sisters Eunice Hair, Erma Adkins, Hattie Baynes, Catherine Lacy, and brothers Kenneth Dodson and Henry Dodson.
Audrey retired from People's Bank (Carter's Bank and Trust) and Thalhimers where she worked in customer services for over forty years. Audrey was known for her sweet calming demeanor and the ability to handle issues before they escalated into major problems. She was a member of Afton Road Primitive Baptist Church in Danville, Virginia. Audrey loved life and made many friends over the years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Vickers and husband, Roy of Blacksburg, Va.; daughter, Linda Burton of Danville, Va.; son, Walter Jay Shelton and wife Beverly of Danville, Va.; sister, Verda Leonard; brother, Roy Dodson; grandchildren, Melissa Foust, Michael Burton (Shannon), Jason Talbott (Kimberly Conner), Meredith Foust (Dan Kramer), Lindsay Bryon (David), Patrick Shelton, Zachary Vickers, Abe Vickers (Kristen Easter) and Matt Vickers; great-grandchildren, Ethan Talbott, Audrey and Brady Kramer, Henry Byron, Carla Burton, and Cierra Kokel; and great-great-granddaughter, Zenobia Keith.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Highland Burial Park with Brother Danny Parker officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to the Danville Life Saving Crew at 202 Christopher Ln Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Kinder family.
Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 24, 2021.