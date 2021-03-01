Austin Edward Jones Sr.
November 17, 1921 - February 27, 2021
Austin Edward Jones Sr., 99, went home to be with the Lord and the love of his life on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Born in Danville on November 17, 1921, to the late Mark Daniel Jones and Annie Pruett Jones, he was the last of seven children, who all predeceased him, Carl Jones (Mary), Marie Ricketts (Reuben), Florence Reynolds (Rig), Katie McKinney (Lafayette), and two siblings who died in infancy.
Austin was a talented baseball player and pugilist, and he graduated George Washington High School. He began work as a printer's devil for The Register & The Bee, before the events of December 7, 1941, changed his life. He enlisted with several other Danville men, and was trained in radio and electronics at the Danville Technical Institute and Temple University before being deployed overseas to Wake Island. The day after hostilities ended in the Pacific, Austin was transferred to Iwo Jima to set up radio beacons to guide damaged fighters and B-29 bombers returning from Japan. Austin was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Signal Corps as a Staff Sergeant.
In 1943, Austin married the love of his life, Janie Hurrell Jones, who also predeceased him. During his life in Danville, Austin had many jobs. He ran a small family store on Washington Street and, in 1950, he founded Danville's first driving school. He later went into the real estate business, managing his own firm until his retirement in 1987.
Austin was also politically involved, serving as one of the youngest ever chairs of the Danville Republican Party. His strong faith and conservative principles served many as he helped local area individuals gain election to offices throughout the state. In recognition of his knowledge and talent, he was appointed to conduct the 1960 census in Danville and was later named foreman of the secret grand jury to end prostitution and investigate a corrupt Commonwealth's Attorney in Pittsylvania County.
Austin lived an extraordinary life of service, energy, and creativity. He was a 79-year member of Masonic Lodge #210 AF&AM, the Danville Exchange Club, and Sertoma, where he was named Sertoman of the Year. As an entertainer, he produced some of the best barbershop chorus shows Danville has ever seen. From one of these shows, Austin formed a "hillbilly band" (his words) called the "Tightsqueeze Philharmonic," who performed for thousands throughout the state, and for free at local nursing homes every Wednesday.
Austin was born into Third Avenue Christian Church, raised his family in Grace Methodist Church, and retired to Kentuck Baptist Church. Austin spent the last 50 years of his life with Janie on their beloved farm in Blairs, Va. Austin suffered with shingles nerve pain for the last nine years of his life and requested was that everyone who reads his obituary should get the shingles vaccine.
Austin is survived by his children, Austin E. Jones Jr. (Sandy); Suzanne J. Marshall; Cathy J. Nesselroade (Bob); and Frankie H. Jones (Diane); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Austin was particularly fond of his devoted friends and caregivers, Shirley McCain and Michael Younger. The family would also like to give special thanks to his caregivers Darlene Glass and Vickye Pittmon.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Allen Mahan officiating. (Masks required for those in attendance). Those who cannot attend the funeral or are uncomfortable doing so are welcome to join for the graveside portion of the service at Highland Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Blairs Fire & Rescue Department, 7100 US Highway 29, Blairs, VA 24527.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2021.