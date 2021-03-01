Menu
Austin Edward Jones Sr.
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
ABOUT
George Washington High School
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Austin Edward Jones Sr.

November 17, 1921 - February 27, 2021

Austin Edward Jones Sr., 99, went home to be with the Lord and the love of his life on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Born in Danville on November 17, 1921, to the late Mark Daniel Jones and Annie Pruett Jones, he was the last of seven children, who all predeceased him, Carl Jones (Mary), Marie Ricketts (Reuben), Florence Reynolds (Rig), Katie McKinney (Lafayette), and two siblings who died in infancy.

Austin was a talented baseball player and pugilist, and he graduated George Washington High School. He began work as a printer's devil for The Register & The Bee, before the events of December 7, 1941, changed his life. He enlisted with several other Danville men, and was trained in radio and electronics at the Danville Technical Institute and Temple University before being deployed overseas to Wake Island. The day after hostilities ended in the Pacific, Austin was transferred to Iwo Jima to set up radio beacons to guide damaged fighters and B-29 bombers returning from Japan. Austin was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Signal Corps as a Staff Sergeant.

In 1943, Austin married the love of his life, Janie Hurrell Jones, who also predeceased him. During his life in Danville, Austin had many jobs. He ran a small family store on Washington Street and, in 1950, he founded Danville's first driving school. He later went into the real estate business, managing his own firm until his retirement in 1987.

Austin was also politically involved, serving as one of the youngest ever chairs of the Danville Republican Party. His strong faith and conservative principles served many as he helped local area individuals gain election to offices throughout the state. In recognition of his knowledge and talent, he was appointed to conduct the 1960 census in Danville and was later named foreman of the secret grand jury to end prostitution and investigate a corrupt Commonwealth's Attorney in Pittsylvania County.

Austin lived an extraordinary life of service, energy, and creativity. He was a 79-year member of Masonic Lodge #210 AF&AM, the Danville Exchange Club, and Sertoma, where he was named Sertoman of the Year. As an entertainer, he produced some of the best barbershop chorus shows Danville has ever seen. From one of these shows, Austin formed a "hillbilly band" (his words) called the "Tightsqueeze Philharmonic," who performed for thousands throughout the state, and for free at local nursing homes every Wednesday.

Austin was born into Third Avenue Christian Church, raised his family in Grace Methodist Church, and retired to Kentuck Baptist Church. Austin spent the last 50 years of his life with Janie on their beloved farm in Blairs, Va. Austin suffered with shingles nerve pain for the last nine years of his life and requested was that everyone who reads his obituary should get the shingles vaccine.

Austin is survived by his children, Austin E. Jones Jr. (Sandy); Suzanne J. Marshall; Cathy J. Nesselroade (Bob); and Frankie H. Jones (Diane); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Austin was particularly fond of his devoted friends and caregivers, Shirley McCain and Michael Younger. The family would also like to give special thanks to his caregivers Darlene Glass and Vickye Pittmon.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Townes Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Allen Mahan officiating. (Masks required for those in attendance). Those who cannot attend the funeral or are uncomfortable doing so are welcome to join for the graveside portion of the service at Highland Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Blairs Fire & Rescue Department, 7100 US Highway 29, Blairs, VA 24527.

Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
I'm so sorry to hear about my buddy. Mr.Jones aka Papa we use to have so much fun. When I was his caregiver. The jokes he would tell. Well PaPa you take your rest . Now you and Mrs. Janie are together again
❤ Stacey Davis
Stacey Davis
August 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our condolences to you and your family.
Janet and Roger Gillispie
March 3, 2021
Chuck and I send our most sincere condolences to all of you in the loss of your beloved Paw Paw.
Mary Heavener
March 3, 2021
We're so sorry to hear about Austin he was a fine and funny man. He always had a funny story or joke to tell. He will surely be missed. Our sympathy to his family.
Linda and Jimmy PAYNE
March 2, 2021
Cathy, Frankie, and family, my condolences to you and your family. Im in awe of legacy your dad has left. God bless you to find comfort in knowing that you're loved and still remembered. Vangie from Texas
Evangelina
March 2, 2021
So sorry for the loss of your Dad. I know he will be missed. You have so many precious memories and many to share.I know this will be a long hard road as you and your family go down this path. Prayers for you and your family! Hugs to you Cathy !
Linda Long
March 2, 2021
To The Jones Family, Nancy and I send our most sincere condolences to all of you in the loss of Dad, Austin . What a great example of how to live a wonderful life, respected by all who love honesty and integrity .Our prayer is that God in his mercy, will fill the void left by this tremendous loss. Nancy & Dave Newman
Davis E. Newman
March 1, 2021
Cathy and Family. My first thought when seeing your dads obit is what an incredible life! So blessed to have had your dad all these years. He must have had an incredibly strong body. But even as long as he lived, he will be missed. Gods blessings be with you and your family.
Cheryl Ashworth
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers are with your family.
Bonnie Rigney Byrd
March 1, 2021
A life well lived! A well known and respected gentleman in our community. Now he is home! Sandy, Austin, Jr. And family I am praying for you. Janie Curtis
Janie Curtis
March 1, 2021
