Banister Lee Pruitt
July 19, 1928 - February 28, 2021
Banister Lee Pruitt, age 92, of Blairs, died on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born on July 19, 1928, in North Carolina, he was a son of the late Charlie Lee Pruitt and Annie Pruitt. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Alma Rose Pierce Pruitt; four brothers, Mac Pruitt, Jesse Pruitt, Roy Lee "Pete" Pruitt, and Jeff Pruitt; and five sisters, Viola Pruitt, Sadie Shelton, Virginia Pruitt, Frances Rowland, and Mary Pierce.
Mr. Pruitt was a farmer and also worked in Parks and Recreation with the City of Danville. He never met a stranger; and he was a loving and devoted husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching "Judge Judy."
He is survived by two daughters, Judy Riddle and husband, Stephen, of Chatham, and Joyce Dawson and husband, Riley, of Gretna; one sister, Betty Combs of Danville; one granddaughter, Joyce Renee Pickrel and husband, Timothy, of Blairs; one great-granddaughter, Ashlee Hermanns and husband, Ian, of Blairs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Highland Burial Park by Larry Owen, Minister.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 2, 2021.