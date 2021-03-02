Menu
Banister Lee Pruitt
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Banister Lee Pruitt

July 19, 1928 - February 28, 2021

Banister Lee Pruitt, age 92, of Blairs, died on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on July 19, 1928, in North Carolina, he was a son of the late Charlie Lee Pruitt and Annie Pruitt. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Alma Rose Pierce Pruitt; four brothers, Mac Pruitt, Jesse Pruitt, Roy Lee "Pete" Pruitt, and Jeff Pruitt; and five sisters, Viola Pruitt, Sadie Shelton, Virginia Pruitt, Frances Rowland, and Mary Pierce.

Mr. Pruitt was a farmer and also worked in Parks and Recreation with the City of Danville. He never met a stranger; and he was a loving and devoted husband and father. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and watching "Judge Judy."

He is survived by two daughters, Judy Riddle and husband, Stephen, of Chatham, and Joyce Dawson and husband, Riley, of Gretna; one sister, Betty Combs of Danville; one granddaughter, Joyce Renee Pickrel and husband, Timothy, of Blairs; one great-granddaughter, Ashlee Hermanns and husband, Ian, of Blairs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Highland Burial Park by Larry Owen, Minister.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'll be on the bus at 2 so can't make the service. My heart goes out to both of you.
Diane Oswald
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy. A lot of great memories. His memory will live in my heart the rest of my life. May the family find comfort at this difficult time.
Christopher Land
Family
March 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss he was an amazing man he will be missed
Karie anne riddle
March 3, 2021
Rest in peace Uncle Bank.
Edward Pierce
Family
March 2, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Annie was my grandpa's, John Pruitt, sister. Would like to get more family information if you are interested.
Terry Pruitt
March 2, 2021
I’m so sorry your loss. Banister was a very nice man. I remember when I was young waiting for the bus at his house. His sweet wife would watch me before school. Both of them were the best.
Lisa Carter (Barbour)
Friend
March 2, 2021
To Pruitt family we are so sorry to hear about the loss of Banister. If there is anything we can do let us know.
Clarence &Linda Pierce & family
March 2, 2021
Love and prayers.
Pat Chilton
Family
March 1, 2021
I will miss you unka banister you was always in my life since I was little you and daddy behave and I'll see you again one day
Pamela McFarling
Family
March 1, 2021
