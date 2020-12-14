Barbara Ann Green Burke
Mrs. Barbara Ann Green Burke, age 84, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on December 11, 2020, at Sovah Health of Danville .
Mrs. Burke was born on August 22, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Henry Allen Green and the late Eva Davis Green. She was also predeceased by three sisters, Ruth Treadway, Margaret Smith, and Bernice Green; and two brothers, William Green and Ammuel Green. Barbara was a graduate of Whitmell High School. She was employed by Dan River Inc. for twenty years and CIT for eleven years. After her retirement she enjoyed being with the love of her life "Howard" working on the farm. She was a member of County Line Christian Church.
Mrs. Burke is survived by her husband of sixty five years, Howard Wesley Burke; three sons, Claude Allen Burke, Richard Anthony Burke (Cindy Diane), and Mark Wayne Burke; two sisters, Peggy Henson and Joyce Goad; one grandson, Jason Lee Burke (Denise); and one great-grandson, Lane Anderson Burke.
Due to Covid-19, A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dean Ashby and Reverend Bobby Ashby officiating.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebasset.com
.
Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Burke family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 14, 2020.