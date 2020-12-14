Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Ann Green Burke
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Barbara Ann Green Burke

Mrs. Barbara Ann Green Burke, age 84, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on December 11, 2020, at Sovah Health of Danville .

Mrs. Burke was born on August 22, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Henry Allen Green and the late Eva Davis Green. She was also predeceased by three sisters, Ruth Treadway, Margaret Smith, and Bernice Green; and two brothers, William Green and Ammuel Green. Barbara was a graduate of Whitmell High School. She was employed by Dan River Inc. for twenty years and CIT for eleven years. After her retirement she enjoyed being with the love of her life "Howard" working on the farm. She was a member of County Line Christian Church.

Mrs. Burke is survived by her husband of sixty five years, Howard Wesley Burke; three sons, Claude Allen Burke, Richard Anthony Burke (Cindy Diane), and Mark Wayne Burke; two sisters, Peggy Henson and Joyce Goad; one grandson, Jason Lee Burke (Denise); and one great-grandson, Lane Anderson Burke.

Due to Covid-19, A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dean Ashby and Reverend Bobby Ashby officiating.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebasset.com.

Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia, is respectfully serving the Burke family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
Danville Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I worked beside Barbara for a few years in the Executive bldg. and she was a wonderful person. We laughed and had a lot of fun conversations . Prayers for her family. Sheryl Morris
Sheryl B Morris
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of aunt Barbara `s passing. Love you all!
Lori Burke Graham
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results