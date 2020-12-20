Barbara R. Clark
We are sad to announce our beloved daughter, sister, wife, and dear friend, Barbara R. Clark, 81, passed away after a struggle with dementia.
Barbara was born in Detroit, Michigan, to parents, Ethel and Dick Richter. She graduated from Radford College and became first a teacher for Danville City Schools and later Pittsylvania County Schools as well.
On July 3, 1971, Barbara married her wonderful Samuel "Sam" Clark who died in 1990.
"Barb" is survived by brother, Thomas "Tom" Richter; sister, Dorothy (Duff) Duran; cousins, nieces, and nephews, dear friends and neighbors.
We are especially grateful for the care Barbara received at Bright Leaf Place and from Mountain Valley Hospice.
A memorial service for Barbara is being planned for the end of June 2021 when we hope we will be allowed to gather together once again, to celebrate her life well-lived.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bright Leaf Place, 432 Hermitage Dr., Danville, VA 24541, Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E Church St., St #13, Martinsville, VA 24112, or to Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 3245 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Clark family.
Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 20, 2020.