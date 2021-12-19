Barbara Wilkinson Dillard
March 25, 1930 - December 18, 2021
Barbara Wilkinson Dillard of Danville, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021. She was born to the late Yancey and Annie Wilkinson in Pittsylvania County, on March 25, 1930. She graduated from Spring Garden High School in 1949.
On June 9, 1949, she married Henry L. Dillard who passed away on October 1, 2015. They had a 66-year loving marriage. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by three sisters, Shirley Snead, Elsie Haskins, and Jean Neal and two brothers, Ralph Wilkinson and Scott Wilkinson.
She was blessed with two wonderful children, Beverly Dillard of Stuart, Va., and Blain Dillard and wife, Lori of Cary, N.C. She also was blessed with three wonderful grandsons, Seth Caleb and Luke, who she loved very much. Mrs. Dillard also leaves many nieces and nephews, Winnie Fillion, whose loving care made her last years happier, Sandra Bell, Billy Wilkinson, Scott Wilkinson, Lisa Wilkinson, Carolyn Gammon, Anne Crabb, Lawrence Sneed, Michael Neal, and Barry Neal.
She was a member of North Main Baptist Church and enjoyed all the time she could attend. She enjoyed painting and golfing.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the graveside at Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Fred Unger Officiating.
Donations can be made to Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 10, Ringgold, VA 24586, or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 19, 2021.