Barbara Harper
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Howerton Funeral Home
45 Center Street
Chatham, VA
Barbara Harper

June 1, 1942 - January 4, 2022

Ms. Barbara Harper, 79, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at SOVAH Health in Danville.

She was born on June 1, 1942, to the late William and Annie Pearl Law Tarpley in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. She was married to Roosevelt Harper who predeceased her. She graduated from Southside High School in 1960 and later graduated from Kingsboro Community College, Brooklyn, New York where she received her Associate Degree in Nursing.

She was a member of Tarpley's Chapel Baptist Church, Dry Fork, Va., where she was member of the Usher Ministry, Bible Study, Sunday School and Funeral Support Ministry.

Survivors include one stepson, Ricardo L. Harper; seven sisters, Martha L. Waller, Tiny Williams (Authur), Ruby Ralley, Sylvia Crawley, Pastor Joan T. Robinson, Della D. Millner, and Remonia Guthrie (Leon); brother-in-law, Earnest Madison; one aunt, Mattie Cabell (the Rev. James); two uncles, Floyd Breedlove (Vera) and Albert White; other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Harper will be 12 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Tarpley Chapel Church Cemetery by the Rev. Robert L. Devins.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SERVICES AND SOCIAL DISTANCE IS ENFORCED.

Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Harper family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Tarpley Chapel Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Howerton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
James and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Mrs. Harper. She was a wonderful co-worker and friend. She will truly be missed!!! All our love to her family and friends.
Carolyn Saunders
Friend
January 10, 2022
