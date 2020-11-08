Barbara Hughey Hutson
January 4, 1939 - November 5, 2020
Barbara Hughey Hutson of Danville, Va., and lately of West Chester, Pa., passed away after 81 years of happiness on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Born on January 4, 1939, in Providence, N.C., she was the only daughter of Theodore and Frances Hughey. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas "Tommy" Hughey. When Tommy started school, Barbara was so sad that she started a year early to be with him. Throughout their lives, they remained close spending most Sunday afternoons together.
She graduated from Cobb Memorial High School in 1956.
Barbara married Bobby Hutson on July 26, 1958. Having known each other their whole lives, they enjoyed 61 years together before his passing earlier this year.
She is survived by her three loving daughters, Donna Hutson, Diane Campbell (Jim), and Michelle Papierniak (Bill). Quiet and reserved, Barbara was always in the background supporting her daughters in all of their pursuits.
Barbara retired from Danville City Schools. She loved to travel. She and Bobby spent much of their retirement returning from and planning their next trip.
She was a loyal member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the choir where she was, thankfully, never given any solos.
Despite her fear that she may never have grandchildren, Barbara was a doting and proud grandmother of six, Chase (Ryan), Kyle, Trae, Abigail, Ainsley and Adalyn. She never missed an opportunity to visit her family travelling all over the United States to cheer on her grandkids in sports, band and dance.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 3 p.m., in Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Barbara Cousar officiating. The family requests and appreciates everyone following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, Danville, Va., and/or the Alzheimer's Association
of America.
Townes Funeral Home and Crematory, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Hutson family. Online condolences may be directed to www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 8, 2020.