Barbara Reynolds Hunt
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
703 North Main Street
Danville, VA
Barbara Reynolds Hunt

Barbara Ann Reynolds Hunt, 89, of Danville, Va., went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 5, 2021, at her residence, after a decline in health for the past two months.

Mrs. Hunt was born on February 15, 1932, a daughter of the late, stepfather, Henry K. Ferrell, and the late Carrie Barbour Ferrell. She spent all of her life in the Danville area where she worked as a seamstress for the Gingerbread House from 1987 until 2000. In her spare time, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the former Baptist Tabernacle.

On January 3, 1961, she married William "Bill" Louis Hunt, who predeceased her on January 21, 2006.

She is survived by four daughters, Debra D. Easley of Ringgold, Va., Jamie M. Roberts (Art) of Milton, N.C., Sarah H. Talbard (Bobby) of Blairs, Va., and Sherry H. Overby of Danville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Robert Allen Easley III (Lynsey), Hannah M. Guthrie (Blake), Hillary Milam, Hunter Milam (Victoria), Jonathan Talbard, Jordan Talbard, and Carrie Ann Talbard; a great-grandson, Louis Bennett Milam; and two brothers, Glenn Reynolds (Dorothy) and Reginald "Reggie" Ferrell (Sandra).

In addition to her stepfather, mother, and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Luke "Buddy" Reynolds; a stepbrother, Henry K. Ferrell; two stepsisters, Jeanette Rose and Lois Richardson; and two sons-in-law, Robert A Easley Jr. and Dennis W. Overby.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Compassion Church (former Third Ave. Church) with the Rev Dr. Doug Barber and Pastor Jeff Lynch officiating. Interment will follow the service in Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the church, prior to the service, from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Liberty Hospice and her caregivers, Ann Hamlett and Brenda Garner.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Compassion Church, 215 3rd Ave., Danville, VA 24540, or God's Pit Crew, 2499 N Main St., Danville, VA 24540.

Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is respectfully serving the Hunt family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Compassion Church (former Third Ave. Church)
VA
Mar
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Compassion Church (former Third Ave. Church)
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - North Main Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God comfort your family in your loss of such an amazing lady. Heaven has truly gained an angel. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Dyann Lynn Moran
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of your loss. Although I had not seen her in years her beautiful smile & sweet personality left a lasting impression on me. She was so so lovely & her home going is heaben´s Gain. May the comfort of the Holy Spirit fill your hearts & bring you through this time of sorrow.
Vicky Whitfield
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for all of her family! Barbara was a great Lady and loved her Lord! What a great remembrance of a dear and sweet Lady!
Martha Warren
March 9, 2021
