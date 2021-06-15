Barbara Yates Kendall
Barbara Yates Kendall of Blairs, Va. passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the age of 89, while a patient of SOVAH Health-Danville. She was born on December 14, 1931, to the late Lila Finch Yates and the late Loy Sanford Yates. She was married to Marshall H. Kendall, who survives, of the residence.
Mrs. Kendall attended The Tabernacle and worked for many years as the bookkeeper for M. Kendall Lumber Company.
Survivors left to remember her, are her husband and her son Lance Kendall (Frankie) as well as two grandchildren, Christopher Lance Kendall and Kory Lane Kendall, all of Blairs, Va. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kendall was predeceased by six brothers, Chesley, Woodrow, Frank, L.S. Jr., Parker, and Gilmer Yates. She was also predeceased by five sisters, Rebecca Adams, Mary Lee Jones, Lila Belle Yates, Edith Shanklaford, and Dorothy Yates. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. with the Rev. Lamarr Mooneyham and tje Rev. Joey Bray officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 15, 2021.