Barbara Yates Kendall
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Barbara Yates Kendall

Barbara Yates Kendall of Blairs, Va. passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the age of 89, while a patient of SOVAH Health-Danville. She was born on December 14, 1931, to the late Lila Finch Yates and the late Loy Sanford Yates. She was married to Marshall H. Kendall, who survives, of the residence.

Mrs. Kendall attended The Tabernacle and worked for many years as the bookkeeper for M. Kendall Lumber Company.

Survivors left to remember her, are her husband and her son Lance Kendall (Frankie) as well as two grandchildren, Christopher Lance Kendall and Kory Lane Kendall, all of Blairs, Va. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kendall was predeceased by six brothers, Chesley, Woodrow, Frank, L.S. Jr., Parker, and Gilmer Yates. She was also predeceased by five sisters, Rebecca Adams, Mary Lee Jones, Lila Belle Yates, Edith Shanklaford, and Dorothy Yates. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Highland Burial Park, Danville, Va. with the Rev. Lamarr Mooneyham and tje Rev. Joey Bray officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Highland Burial Park
Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
Marshall, Lance, and Family, Mom and I express our greatest sympathy in the passing of Barbara. We have so many fond memories of you guys from the baseball field to you, Mark and growing up together. She always shared her sweet smile and kindness anytime we saw her. She will be missed. Heaven gained another baseball lover, Mom, Wife, and Grandmother this week. Deepest sympathies. With love, Mae and Anita Redd
Anita Redd
June 16, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. Mrs. Barbara was the sweetest and most supportive lady I knew. I am thankful to have known her through my mother, Mary. Thanks for everything you've done throughout the years for my family. You will be missed. Take your rest.
Carnesha Whitehead-Fuller & Family
June 16, 2021
Marshall, Lance, and Family, we extend our love and our deepest sympathy to you in the passing of your precious wife and Mother! We shared many great memories when Lance and our Steve played baseball at Market Garden! We enjoyed those good days and thank you for the good memories! May God bless you and comfort you in your time of sorrow!! With Love, Margaret Shelton
Margaret Shelton
Friend
June 15, 2021
Lance, I was so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. She was such a pleasant lady and a good caregiver for your father. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Janet Teague Hullender
Other
June 15, 2021
