Marshall, Lance, and Family, Mom and I express our greatest sympathy in the passing of Barbara. We have so many fond memories of you guys from the baseball field to you, Mark and growing up together. She always shared her sweet smile and kindness anytime we saw her. She will be missed. Heaven gained another baseball lover, Mom, Wife, and Grandmother this week. Deepest sympathies. With love, Mae and Anita Redd

Anita Redd June 16, 2021