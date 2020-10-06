Barbara Lee Broome Hardy
April 3, 1936 - October 4, 2020
Barbara Lee Broome Hardy, 84, of 2210 Oak Ridge Farm Road, Danville, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her residence.
Barbara was born on April 3, 1936, in Danville, Va. She was the daughter of the late Joe Thomas Broome and Imre Copper Broome. She spent the majority of her life in the Danville area. She graduated from Brosville High School and then went on to graduate from Mary Washington College in 1956. Barbara spent 43 years as an educator and administrator, and 30 of those years were served in Richmond, Va.
The school systems included Henrico Co., Chickahominy Academy, Sutherlin Academy, and Pittsylvania County.
For Barbara, it was always family first. She was a devoted and loving mother. She was also a proud and doting grandmother and great-grandmother. One of the truest expressions of her love was feeding her family. Her Southern gourmet style cooking was like that of an expert, and one of her many ways of expressing her love and devotion to her family and friends. Coming home to her house after an absence meant arriving to find your favorite food waiting, along with a big smile and outstretched arms. Her collection of dozens of cookbooks attest to her culinary interests. She read cookbooks just as she read novels, cover to cover. Her love of reading, particularly historical fiction, was deeply rooted in her passion for lifelong learning. She spent more than half of her life in a career joyfully and passionately serving others.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her first husband of 27 years, Dennis O'Neal Hardy; her second husband, Lawrence Hamner; and her sister, Imre Joe Shively (Broaddus).
Survivors include, daughters, Denise Rebecca Hardy of Dry Fork, Va., Lee Imre Hardy of the residence, and Barbara Neal Hardy-Meyer (Frank) of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Franklin Dennis Tucker, Denise Landon Tucker, Taylor O'Neal Meyer, Annalee Hagan Meyer, and Cooper Lovell Meyer; great grandchildren, Dawson, Madison, and Karleigh Anderson, and Dakota and Daylin Tucker; special nephew, Dr. Joey Shively (Victoria) and their son Landon; and her faithful companions, Beau and Belle.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Sallye Hardy and Pastor Robert Hardy, IV officiating.
The family would like to wish a special thank you to Barbara's very special caregiver and friend, Tinka; and to her other caregivers, Gwyn, Pam, Crystal, NeNe and Faye.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Hardy family.
