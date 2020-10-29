Barbara Lee Hill HinesMay 17, 1928 - October 25, 2020Barbara Lee Hill Hines, 92, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Richfield Recovery and Care Center in Salem, Virginia. She was born on May 17, 1928, to Denny Sanford Hill and Celeste Illa Hill in Monroe County, West Virginia, and graduated from Union High School, Union, West Virginia, in 1946. On August 21, 1948, she married Jess Morgan Hines from Willow Bend, West Virginia who passed away on August 25, 2000.In the 1960's, Barbara and Jess moved to Danville, Virginia. Barbara was employed as an accountant at Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home, Swanson Motor Company, and Corning, Inc. Jess worked for Link Watson Corp and Goodyear, Inc. until his retirement. They enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruise ship excursions, antique trips to Pennsylvania with their friends, and were very devoted to First Presbyterian Church in Danville.Survivors include two brothers, Larry Hill (Patsy) of Dublin, VA and Tom Hill of Texas plus many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by sisters Sue Hill of Roanoke, VA and Madeline Irons of Salem, VA; brothers Darold Hill of Glade Hill, VA, Pete Hill of Blue Ridge, VA, Reginald Hill of West Virginia, Benny J.Hill, and Jim Hill.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory, 305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Due to Covid regulations, masks are required to be worn during the visitation and service. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 East Main Street in Salem.