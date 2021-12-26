Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Young Womack
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA
Barbara Young Womack

Barbara Young Womack, 66, of 1231 Rosemary Lane, Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at her residence.

Born February 3, 1955 in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Echols and Lucille Young Stanley. She was married to Sterling Womack, who survives.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. from North New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Marvin Warner, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home, masks are required. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Womack family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street, Danville, VA
Dec
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
North New Hope Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.