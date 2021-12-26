Barbara Young WomackBarbara Young Womack, 66, of 1231 Rosemary Lane, Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at her residence.Born February 3, 1955 in Danville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Echols and Lucille Young Stanley. She was married to Sterling Womack, who survives.The family will receive friends at the residence.Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. from North New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Marvin Warner, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home, masks are required. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Womack family.