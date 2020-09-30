Menu
Search
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ben Raymond Pillow
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Ben Raymond Pillow

Mr. Ben Raymond Pillow, age 72, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center.

Mr. Pillow was born on November 11, 1947, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Claude Wilford Pillow and Flonnie Lumpkin Pillow. He lived his life in Martinsville where he worked at Caswell County Community Center for many years and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of Open Bible Church.

Mr. Pillow is survived by two daughters, Tammy Pillow and Rhonda Fowlkes; a sister, Callie Pillow Russel; a brother, Raleigh McGuire Pillow. Also, three grandchildren, Brandon, Nathan, and Lauren Fowlkes.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Pillow was predeceased by his brothers, Wilford Wade Pillow, Conley Ray Pillow, and Algie Junior Pillow; and a sister, Carrie Kreger.

Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Highland Burial Park with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating.

Barker Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Pillow family. Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Highland Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Swicegood Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.