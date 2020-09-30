Ben Raymond Pillow
Mr. Ben Raymond Pillow, age 72, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center.
Mr. Pillow was born on November 11, 1947, in Pittsylvania County, to the late Claude Wilford Pillow and Flonnie Lumpkin Pillow. He lived his life in Martinsville where he worked at Caswell County Community Center for many years and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of Open Bible Church.
Mr. Pillow is survived by two daughters, Tammy Pillow and Rhonda Fowlkes; a sister, Callie Pillow Russel; a brother, Raleigh McGuire Pillow. Also, three grandchildren, Brandon, Nathan, and Lauren Fowlkes.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pillow was predeceased by his brothers, Wilford Wade Pillow, Conley Ray Pillow, and Algie Junior Pillow; and a sister, Carrie Kreger.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Highland Burial Park with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating.
