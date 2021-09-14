Berkeley Marvin Keck Sr.
Berkeley Marvin Keck Sr. of Yanceyville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2021. Born on September 11, 1929 he was the son of the late Harold and Juliette Keck. He is survived by his wife, Evangeline Elliott Keck (Van); two sons, Berkeley M. Keck Jr. (Marty) and wife, Stephanie of Richmond, Va. and Harold Thomas Keck (Tom) and wife, Wendy of Providence, N.C.; sister, Susan Keck Turner of Richmond, Va.; and three grandsons, Phillip, Christopher, and Eric. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan Elliott Keck; two brothers, Harold and Jules Keck; and sister, Betty Waldron.
Berkeley was a combat veteran of the Korean War and was a member of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. He enjoyed a successful career in sales. He was a master builder and could fix almost anything. In retirement he most enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the home he built on his and Van's beautiful land in Caswell County.
A private service will be held a later date. The family requests memorials may be sent to Providence Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 6655 Old NC Highway 86 N, Providence, NC, 27315 or a charity of your choice
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 14, 2021.