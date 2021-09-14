My dearest Mrs. Keck, Mr. Marty and Mrs. Stephanie Keck and family members; I am so terribly sad with the news of Mr. Keck's passing. Mr. Keck and my dad, Bill Carter worked together many years at Pittsylvania Hardware. You Mrs. Keck were my beloved instructor in LPN School and You, Mr. Marty and Stephanie Keck ,were my instructors in RN School. I owe you all so much. I wish I could return an "inth" degree of what you have given to me back to you in comfort at this sad, sad time. Mr. Keck was a fine gentleman. My dad thought the world of him and always had the highest regard for him. I pray the Lord's arms of comfort will enfold you and help you through these following days, weeks and months ahead. May God bless you each and every one.

Billie Carter (Yeatts) Wyatt Other September 14, 2021