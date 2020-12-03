Bernice T. Clark
April 30, 1937 - November 24, 2020
Funeral services for Ms. Bernice T. Clark of Danville, Virginia, will be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie R. Walker, eulogist. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. This service will be drive-in. All occupants are asked to please remain in your cars during the service as a safety precaution. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with ten people at a time.
In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 3, 2020.