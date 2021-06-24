Betty Powell Shackleford
June 21, 2021
Betty Powell Shackelford entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 21, 2021 following a battle with cancer. She was 75.
Betty was born in Danville, Virginia on March 22, 1946, was a graduate of Dan River High School and Averett College. She, her husband and two children became true North Carolinians in 1974 with a move to Fayetteville, North Carolina. Betty had a 43 year career with Fayetteville Technical Community College from where she retired in 2015 as the administrative assistant to the President of the College. She was an avid Duke Basketball fan (analyst) which she instilled in her children and grandchildren as everyone went to a television timeout when Coach K's team was playing no matter the date, time or region.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Clarence William Shackelford Jr. in 2014.
She is survived by her mother, Ruby Fowlkes Thacker; her daughter, Maria Shackelford Gause; Maria's three children, Benjamin Gause III, William Powell Gause, Emily Shand Gause and their father Benjamin Gause Jr.; her son, Mark Anthony Shackelford (Christina Duignan); Mark's two children, Sean Michael Shackelford, Hunter James Shackelford and their mother Rebecca Pippert Cameron; a stepgrandson, Darian Gregory Reddish Jr. and a stepgreat-grandchild. Also surviving are four siblings, Paul Alexander Thacker Jr., Kenneth Michael Thacker, Sheila Thacker Compton, Nancy Thacker Hankins; two cousins, Mildred Lee Fowlkes and Helen Brandon Thomasson
The family requests memorials be made to the Fayetteville Technical Community College Foundation.
Online condolence maybe expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 24, 2021.