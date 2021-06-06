Menu
Betty McBride Smith
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA
Betty McBride Smith

April 13, 1933 - June 4, 2021

Mrs. Betty McBride Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Betty was born in Reidsville, N.C. on April 13, 1933, to the late Floyd Johnson McBride and Gracie Rust McBride.

Betty retired from Dan River Mills after 36 years of service in the weave room. Betty was a long-standing member of Community Baptist Church and loved her church and church family very much.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Stephen Smith, and wife, Pikie, of Chatham and Barry L. Smith and wife, Rita, of Ringgold.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was predeceased by five brothers, Clarence W. McBride, Roy B. McBride, William M. McBride, Floyd McBride, Rufus McBride; two sisters, Lucille Chapman and Virgie Dabbs; and her husband, Ray V. Smith, whom she married in 1950.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Ray Mintz and the Reverend James Albert officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery.

At other times, the family will accept friends at the residence, 722 Hughes Street, Danville, Virginia 24541.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Smith family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Swicegood Chapel
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Jun
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Swicegood Chapel
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Swicegood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Betty was such a sweet, loving person. Anyone who knew her was fortunate to experience her love. As a kid I loved to spend time with her and Uncle Ray. As an adult we didn't get to see each other as often, but I will always cherish our visits and our phone chats.
Sylvia McBride Gwyn and family
Family
June 8, 2021
Steven&Barry,so sorry to hear of Betty passing. She was a dear friend and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this trying time. Rest in Peace Betty!
Joe Thomas
June 8, 2021
Such a sweet precious lady. Go rest high on the mountain with Ray.
Gary Edwards
Other
June 7, 2021
A one in a million !!!! I will miss you so much Aunt Betty. I love you .
Patricia L Luffman
Family
June 6, 2021
You flew to heaven on the wings of a red bird. Dear sweet friend you will be incredibly missed. Barry and family our prayers of strength are with you.
Ben, Starlette, &Dakota Nuckols
Friend
June 6, 2021
