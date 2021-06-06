Betty McBride Smith
April 13, 1933 - June 4, 2021
Mrs. Betty McBride Smith went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 4, 2021.
Betty was born in Reidsville, N.C. on April 13, 1933, to the late Floyd Johnson McBride and Gracie Rust McBride.
Betty retired from Dan River Mills after 36 years of service in the weave room. Betty was a long-standing member of Community Baptist Church and loved her church and church family very much.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her sons, Stephen Smith, and wife, Pikie, of Chatham and Barry L. Smith and wife, Rita, of Ringgold.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was predeceased by five brothers, Clarence W. McBride, Roy B. McBride, William M. McBride, Floyd McBride, Rufus McBride; two sisters, Lucille Chapman and Virgie Dabbs; and her husband, Ray V. Smith, whom she married in 1950.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Swicegood Funeral Home with the Reverend Ray Mintz and the Reverend James Albert officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery.
At other times, the family will accept friends at the residence, 722 Hughes Street, Danville, Virginia 24541.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Smith family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 6, 2021.