Betty Josephine Terry
Betty Josephine Terry, 74, of 127 Debbie Lane, Danville, Va., died on Monday, June 28, 2021, at her residence after a decline in her health for the past two years.
Betty was born in Halifax County, Va., on May 29, 1947, a daughter of the late Joel Phillip Terry and Frances Brumfield Terry. She lived her early years in Halifax County, Va., then in Richmond, Va., and had been a resident of Danville, Va., since 1971.
Betty retired in 2015, after 44 years, from the Danville Health Department where she worked as a secretary. She was a faithful member of North Main Baptist Church where she served on various committees.
Betty is survived by two sisters, Ellen T. Tunnicliff (Jerold) and Deborah S. Terry, both of Nathalie, VA; a niece, Lisa T. Brown (Jarrod) of Guyton, GA; a nephew, James E. Tunnicliff (Karen) of Louisville, KY; a great niece, Madison Tunnicliff; and two great nephews, Trevor Brown and Nathan Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Ann Terry.
Betty was also blessed with special caregivers, Teresa Edmonds and Linda Samuels.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at North Main Baptist Church with the Reverend Latta Terry officiating. Interment will follow the service at her childhood church cemetery, Mulberry Baptist Church Cemetery, 3096 Mulberry Road, Nathalie, Va. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel from 7 until 8:30 p.m. and at other times at her residence.
Also, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Mount Hermon Fire and Rescue, 4268 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540, or to North Main Baptist Church, 2818 N. Main St., Danville, VA 24540.
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Terry family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 30, 2021.