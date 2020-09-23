Bettye Payne Bailey
Bettye Payne Bailey, age 73, of Chatham, Va., passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Sovah Health Danville.
Mrs. Bailey was born on September 14, 1947, to the late James A. Payne and the late Rebecca G. Payne. She was a member of Salem Church of Christ, where she served in various roles. She retired from Danville Urologic Clinic.
Mrs. Bailey was married for 50 years to Robert (Bob) Bailey. She is also survived by her daughter, Lara (Jud) Buchanan and their three sons, J.B., Darrell, and Dylan Buchanan. She is also survived by her twin sister, Jettye (Carrol) Higgins; nephew, Brandon (Cindy) Higgins and their children, Madi and Tyler Higgins.
A graveside service will be held at Highland Burial Park on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Minister Larry Owen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Salem Church of Christ, 185 Union Hall School Rd, Chatham, VA 24531.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is respectfully serving the Bailey family. Online condolences can be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 23, 2020.