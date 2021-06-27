Menu
Beverly Wayne Goins
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Beverly Wayne Goins

Beverly Wayne Goins, 64, of Danville, Va., died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Mr. Goins was born on December 20, 1956, a son of the late Dean Kenneth Goins Sr. and the late Hilda Mae Scott Goins. He spent most of his life in the Shenandoah Valley area before moving to Danville in 2012. Some of his interests included country music, sports, fishing, and hunting. He loved going for rides in the country and spending time with his family and friends. He was of the Methodist Faith.

He is survived by three brothers, Kevin L. Goins (Anne), Paul D. Goins (Christine), and Dean Kenneth "Kenny" Goins Jr. (Karen); and a sister, Janet G. Miller (Joseph).

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Carol Ann Goins.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Corey Young officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. in National Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA, 22042.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Goins family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Jun
28
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Jun
29
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
National Memorial Gardens
7482 Lee Highway, Falls, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was very saddened to hear of your loss. My deepest condolences.
Christal McNeese
Friend
June 28, 2021
I am sorry for your loss I have very happy loving memories of Wayne thank you Kevin and the family for always being there for Wayne and caring so much.
Denise Queen
Work
June 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Libby Scott, ACE, Inc.
June 28, 2021
Diane and Tammy
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results