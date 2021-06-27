Beverly Wayne Goins
Beverly Wayne Goins, 64, of Danville, Va., died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Mr. Goins was born on December 20, 1956, a son of the late Dean Kenneth Goins Sr. and the late Hilda Mae Scott Goins. He spent most of his life in the Shenandoah Valley area before moving to Danville in 2012. Some of his interests included country music, sports, fishing, and hunting. He loved going for rides in the country and spending time with his family and friends. He was of the Methodist Faith.
He is survived by three brothers, Kevin L. Goins (Anne), Paul D. Goins (Christine), and Dean Kenneth "Kenny" Goins Jr. (Karen); and a sister, Janet G. Miller (Joseph).
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Carol Ann Goins.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Corey Young officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 until 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. in National Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA, 22042.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Goins family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 27, 2021.