Bill Motley
April 10, 1930 - October 5, 2021
Billy Lee Motley Sr., of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 91 years old. Bill was born on April 10, 1930 to Augustine James Motley and Gladys Harraway Motley. As a boy, he grew up on his family's farm with his brother Jimmy.
He graduated from high school in 1947 and was drafted into the Army a few years later, where he was stationed in Germany. He later worked as an Inspector for the Virginia Highway Department for 25 years until he retired in 1989.
Bill enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and sharing breakfast and conversation with his friends at the local Hardee's. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing baseball and watching old Westerns. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley C. Motley; daughter, Judy M. Travis ("Tree") and son, Billy L. Motley (Kim); stepson, Melvin R. Harlow (Rose); brother, James A. Motley (Royal); four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service at Highland Burial Park.
Online condolence at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Wrenn-Yeatts North Main Chapel is serving the Motley family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.