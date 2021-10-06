Billie Kendrick Buckner
Billie Kendrick Buckner, 90, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on October 1, 2021, after battling cancer at the home of her daughter in Danville.
She was born on July 18, 1931, in Blairs, Virginia, to Marion Adams Kendrick and Claude Jennings Kendrick. Billie was a graduate of Danville Polytechnical Institute, owner and operator of Billie's Beauty Salon for decades. She was blessed to have remained in touch with many of her patrons years after her retirement. Billie was an avid golfer, former member of Tuscarora Ladies Golf Association and Tuscarora Country Club. She was a lifelong member of Grace Design United Methodist Church, Danville, Virginia. Billie enjoyed traveling, painting, playing bridge, reading and spending time with her friends and family.
Billie was widowed by her husband of 68 years, Julian Randolph Buckner, October 28, 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela B. Riedel; son-in-law, Leonard W. Riedel Jr.; and granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Riedel. Billie is also survived by her sister, Joyce K. Simpson; brother-in-law, Garland W. Buckner; and sister-in-law, Adelle R. Buckner. Also left to cherish her memory are Billie's beloved nieces and nephews, Charles Simpson, Patricia Anderson, Judy Bradner, Janet Wyatt, Judy King, Lisa Gearhart, Glenn Williamson, Terri Clark, Vicki Montgomery and Ronda Barts. Billie leaves behind the family loved beagle, Pepper Riedel.
Billie was predeceased by her beloved parents, Claude and Marion Kendrick; sisters, Bettie K. Tate and Viola S. Sparks; brothers, Pritchett Kendrick, C.T. Kendrick, and Franklin Kendrick; and one niece, Sandra S. Anderson.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Highland Burial Park Danville, Virginia, with the Rev. David Williams officiating. There will be no formal visitation at the church or funeral home with the family due to Covid19 concerns, however, the register book will be available to sign at Townes Funeral Home.
Flowers may be sent to Townes Funeral Home and Crematory 215 W. Main St. Danville, VA 24541. Donations in memory of Billie may be made to Grace Design United Methodist Church, 1064 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Riedel family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 6, 2021.