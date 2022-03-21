Menu
Billie Ann Jackson Phillips
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Billie Ann Jackson Phillips

February 9, 1941 - March 18, 2022

Billie Ann Phillips, the spirit of our beloved wife, mama and granny has left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father. For this is a journey that we all must take. It's all a part of the Master's plan, a step on the road to home. Billie Ann Phillips of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the age of 81. She was born on February 9, 1941.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Phillips.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Kevin Phillips and his wife, Wanda of Yorktown, Virginia and her daughter, Stacy Walker and her husband, Don of Danville, Virginia; her grandchildren, Patrick and Jessica Phillips and Hannah Walker.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial donations be made to the Mt Hermon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 4268 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540.

Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel

3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 21, 2022.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
