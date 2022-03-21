Billie Ann Jackson PhillipsFebruary 9, 1941 - March 18, 2022Billie Ann Phillips, the spirit of our beloved wife, mama and granny has left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father. For this is a journey that we all must take. It's all a part of the Master's plan, a step on the road to home. Billie Ann Phillips of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the age of 81. She was born on February 9, 1941.She is survived by her husband, Wayne Phillips.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Kevin Phillips and his wife, Wanda of Yorktown, Virginia and her daughter, Stacy Walker and her husband, Don of Danville, Virginia; her grandchildren, Patrick and Jessica Phillips and Hannah Walker.The family will hold a private service at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorial donations be made to the Mt Hermon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 4268 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540.Norris Funeral Services, Mt. Hermon Chapel3995 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540