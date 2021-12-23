Billy Thomas Allen
After a six-week battle in Danville Hospital, and two weeks of special care at Select Specialty Hospital of Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C., Billy Thomas Allen passed away peacefully at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the age of 75, with his wife and daughter by his sides, holding his hands.
Billy worked many years at Dan River Inc. and Climate Control Inc. He mostly enjoyed being outside hunting, fishing, gardening, riding his four-wheeler, building things, and being able to generously do things for people out of the kindness of his heart. Like some of his preceded family members, he was a member of Mount Herman Baptist Church and enjoyed the Sunday School classes.
Billy is survived by his wife, Shirley Price Allen; daughter, Pamela Allen; sister, Brenda "Ninna" Yeatts; brothers, Clarence Allen (Lisa), James Allen (Mary Ann), Maynard Allen (Lucille), and Donnie Allen (Patsy), many nieces and nephews; and closest brother-in-law, Willie Scearce. Billy was preceded by his schnauzer Oliver, stepdaughter, Wendy Cook; father, Willie Buck Allen; mother, Ida Mae Allen; sisters, "Mama" Kathy Williams and Anne Scearce; and brothers, Lonnie Allen, Fred Allen, and Lewis Allen.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor Steve Chromy officiating. Interment will follow the service in Danville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times will be accepting visitors at their home, 260 Loop Road, Keeling, VA 24566, after 12 noon throughout the week.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Herman Baptist Church, 4385 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540, or the Blairs Volunteer Fire Department, 7100 US Highway 29, Blairs, VA 24527, (Attn: Dean Fowler).
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel, 5858 Riverside Dr., Danville, Va., is respectfully serving the Allen family. Online Condolences at www.wrnen-yeatts.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 23, 2021.