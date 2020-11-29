Billy O'Neal Evans
Billy O'Neal Evans, 86, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, those attending the service should wear masks or face coverings and observe social distancing. Those wishing to pay their respects, may come to Citty Funeral Home, 308 Lindsey St., Reidsville, N.C. from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 or from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020. The family will be at the residence.
Born in the Happy Home Community, he was a son of the late James Columbus and Bertha Louise Crowder Evans and had lived in Rockingham Co. all of his life. He was a retired supervisor with Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Danville, Va. and he and his wife owned and operated Evan's Greenhouse for over 30 years. Billy was a member of the Supervisional Top 10 Club while at Goodyear and was an avid hunter and fisherman in his younger years.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Evans, Jimmy Evans, Cecil Evans and Herbert Evans; and sisters, Elsie Hardy, Lora Caudle and Mary Mabe.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Martin Evans; daughters, Kerry E. Taylor-Pinnix (Junior) of Eden, and Annie S. "Pumpkin" Gibson (Benjy) of Reidsville; son, Claude O. Sexton Jr. of Basye, Va.; sisters, Roberta Bryant of Eden, and Mildred Manley (Curtis) of Reidsville; grandchildren, Bryson O'Neal Taylor, Shannon Mansfield (Tommy), and Christina Sexton; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Mansfield, Abigail Newcomb, Isaac Newcomb, McKenzie Pugh, and Blake Sexton; one great-great-grandchild; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Rockingham Co. and Billy's caregivers for their compassionate and loving care.
Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Evans family and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 29, 2020.