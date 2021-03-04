I have been so honored to have known Blanche, her husband "Buck" and the entire Page families. Such a wonderful example of a Christian way of life. So many memories and special moments, too numerous to share here. Blanche was such a lovely, kind and gentle spirit. I will miss getting my, friendship, cards she sent me on special occasions and for no reason at all other than to just send me a note of encouragement and love. Needless to say, I will miss Blanche, as I do her husband, "Buck". Driving by their home will always bring fond memories to mind and the realization how blessed I have been to have known them and their family.

Richard D Schivley March 4, 2021