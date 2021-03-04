Blanche Foster Page
Blanche Foster Page, 92, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, surrounded by her children.
Born June 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the Tom Franklin and Josie Slaughter Foster. She was a graduate of Bartlett Yancey High School, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She taught Business Education for seven years in Ellerbe, N.C., and 31 years at Bartlett Yancey. She was head of the Business Department & treasurer for the school at BY for many years. She was a member of the NEA and NCAE. She was a member and past president of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (an honorary organization for women teachers), the Purley-Blanch Home Demonstration Club, and the Caswell Chapter 239, Order of the Eastern Star. She was a lifetime and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Yanceyville, where she served many years as a Sunday School teacher.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, Bedford J. "Buck" Page; her parents, and sisters Glenna Steagall and Joann Foster. She is survived by her loving children, Jo Sicz (Jeff), Sandra Tate (Wesley), Beth Slade (Rick), and Jack Page (Robert); grandchildren, Michael Tate, Ashley Morgan, Brad Slade and Abbye Slade; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emily and Maggie Tate, Addy and Ivy Morgan, and Malia Slade; brother, Tommy Foster (Jan); sisters, Jean Gwynn (Bill) and Marie Jordan (Gene); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family acknowledges Sarah, Dorothea and Lori from Hospice, Ann Carpentier, Alicia McKennon, Bria Loftis, and many friends who helped Blanche stay at home where she wanted to be.
Graveside rites will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the residence on County Home Road.
Memorials may be made to Authoracare (Hospice), 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215, or First Baptist Church, 378 W. Church St, PO Box 66, Yanceyville, NC 27379.
Wrenn-Yeatts Yanceyville Chapel is serving the Page family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 4, 2021.