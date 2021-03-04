Menu
Blanche Foster Page
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Memorial Funeral Home
877 Main Street
Yanceyville, NC
Blanche Foster Page

Blanche Foster Page, 92, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, surrounded by her children.

Born June 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the Tom Franklin and Josie Slaughter Foster. She was a graduate of Bartlett Yancey High School, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She taught Business Education for seven years in Ellerbe, N.C., and 31 years at Bartlett Yancey. She was head of the Business Department & treasurer for the school at BY for many years. She was a member of the NEA and NCAE. She was a member and past president of the Alpha Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (an honorary organization for women teachers), the Purley-Blanch Home Demonstration Club, and the Caswell Chapter 239, Order of the Eastern Star. She was a lifetime and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Yanceyville, where she served many years as a Sunday School teacher.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, Bedford J. "Buck" Page; her parents, and sisters Glenna Steagall and Joann Foster. She is survived by her loving children, Jo Sicz (Jeff), Sandra Tate (Wesley), Beth Slade (Rick), and Jack Page (Robert); grandchildren, Michael Tate, Ashley Morgan, Brad Slade and Abbye Slade; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Emily and Maggie Tate, Addy and Ivy Morgan, and Malia Slade; brother, Tommy Foster (Jan); sisters, Jean Gwynn (Bill) and Marie Jordan (Gene); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family acknowledges Sarah, Dorothea and Lori from Hospice, Ann Carpentier, Alicia McKennon, Bria Loftis, and many friends who helped Blanche stay at home where she wanted to be.

Graveside rites will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be at the residence on County Home Road.

Memorials may be made to Authoracare (Hospice), 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215, or First Baptist Church, 378 W. Church St, PO Box 66, Yanceyville, NC 27379.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Wrenn-Yeatts Yanceyville Chapel is serving the Page family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I will always remember seeing Mrs. Page walking around her field for exercise resulting in an inspiration for me to always keep moving. From afar I have always seen a most graceful and impressive woman. May God continue to bless Jo and family in this time of remembering the lovely times with this special person. Sandy Jessup
SANDY JESSUP
March 6, 2021
I have been so honored to have known Blanche, her husband "Buck" and the entire Page families. Such a wonderful example of a Christian way of life. So many memories and special moments, too numerous to share here. Blanche was such a lovely, kind and gentle spirit. I will miss getting my, friendship, cards she sent me on special occasions and for no reason at all other than to just send me a note of encouragement and love. Needless to say, I will miss Blanche, as I do her husband, "Buck". Driving by their home will always bring fond memories to mind and the realization how blessed I have been to have known them and their family.
Richard D Schivley
March 4, 2021
