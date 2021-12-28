Bobbie Moore Farrar
February 16, 1950 - December 24, 2021
Bobbie Moore Farrar, age 71, of Danville, Va., passed away on December 25, 2021, at Roanoke Carilion Hospital.
He was born on February 16, 1950, in Chase City, Va., to the late Herman Farrar and Nellie Farrar.
Before his retirement, Mr. Farrar worked as a general contractor.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Farrar, of the residence; and children, Keith Farrar and his wife, Bonnie, and Kevin Farrar; stepchildren, Danny Satterfield (Jennifer), Ronnie Satterfield (Ashley Stiles), Junior Satterfield (Dianna Wolf), and Devon Satterfield (Kim); and grandchildren, Stephen Farrar, Savannah Farrar, Hunter Lee Satterfield, Kallie Satterfield, Graci Satterfield, Devon Satterfeild, Mia Satterfield, Jimmy Dawson, and Timmy Dawson.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Farrar was predeceased by six siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Barker Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Scott officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. At other times, the family will be at the residence.
Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Farrar family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.