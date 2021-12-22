Bobby Lee Cassada
Bobby Lee Cassada of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born on August 27, 1936, to the late Bertha Brown Cassada and the late Toy A. Cassada in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy McNeely Cassada.
Bobby was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and was the last surviving member of eight children. He worked in the maintenance department of Corning Glass for 28 years prior to his retirement.
Bobby is survived by his son, David Cassada (Brenda) of Danville, Virginia; his daughters, Pam Burnett of Dry Fork, Virginia, Pat Gard of Cascade, Virginia, and Debra Boaze of Danville, Virginia; his grandchildren, Brian Oakes, Chris Boaze, Brandon Burnett, Kelsey B. Yarbrough (Trey), Megan Cassada, and Luke Cassada; and his great-grandson, Everett Oakes. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, Bobby Burnett Jr., six sisters, and one brother.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Mike Hearp officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Cassada family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2021.