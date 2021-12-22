Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Lee Cassada
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
3995 Franklin Turnpike
Danville, VA
Bobby Lee Cassada

Bobby Lee Cassada of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born on August 27, 1936, to the late Bertha Brown Cassada and the late Toy A. Cassada in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy McNeely Cassada.

Bobby was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and was the last surviving member of eight children. He worked in the maintenance department of Corning Glass for 28 years prior to his retirement.

Bobby is survived by his son, David Cassada (Brenda) of Danville, Virginia; his daughters, Pam Burnett of Dry Fork, Virginia, Pat Gard of Cascade, Virginia, and Debra Boaze of Danville, Virginia; his grandchildren, Brian Oakes, Chris Boaze, Brandon Burnett, Kelsey B. Yarbrough (Trey), Megan Cassada, and Luke Cassada; and his great-grandson, Everett Oakes. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son-in-law, Bobby Burnett Jr., six sisters, and one brother.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with Pastor Mike Hearp officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Cassada family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Highland Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Mount Hermon Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Bobby, he was a great guy.
Janet McDowell
Work
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results