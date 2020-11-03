Bobby Gene White
Bobby Gene White of Dry Fork, Virginia, passed away on October 31, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born on August 25, 1945, to the late Erma Lindley and the late James G. White in Siler City, North Carolina. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol White.
Bobby attended Whitmell Methodist Church and worked as a farrier for 30 years. He is survived by his son, Jonas White (Ann) of Dry Fork, Virginia, and his grandchildren, Zoey White and Zane White. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his grandson, Zach White.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel with the Reverend Wayne Moore officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Disabled Veterans of America foundation (https://www.dav.org/).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Disabled Veterans of America foundation (https://www.dav.org/
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 3, 2020.