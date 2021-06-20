Bobby Kelley Hill
July 31, 1934 - June 15, 2021
Bobby Kelley Hill, 86, of Danville, departed this life on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Halifax County, Va., on July 31, 1934, a son of the late Charlie Lawson Hill and Callie DeJarnett Hill.
Bobby worked as a car salesman's. He was a member of Roman Eagle Lodge # 122 A.F&A.M., Danville Scottish Rite Bodies, Improved Order of Redman Poquoson Tribe # 124, Danville Elks Lodge, and the Gideon's. He was of the Baptist faith.
On December 20, 1952, he married, Barbara Heffner Hill, who survives.
Survivors also include his daughter-in-law, Pamela P. Hill; two grandchildren, Austin Hill (Morgan) and Cameron H. Buskirk (Brad); two great-grandchildren, Hudson Lee Hill and Raleigh Morgan Hill; and a brother, Will Rogers Hill (Bobbie Reese Hill).
He was predeceased by a son, Garry Hill and three brothers, Lawson, Kenneth, and Malvin Hill.
A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor David Turbyfill officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m.. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations can be made to Schoolfield Baptist Church,12 Schoolfield Dr., Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Hill family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 20, 2021.