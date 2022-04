Bobby Kelley HillJuly 31, 1934 - June 15, 2021Bobby Kelley Hill, 86, of Danville, departed this life on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his residence.He was born in Halifax County, Va., on July 31, 1934, a son of the late Charlie Lawson Hill and Callie DeJarnett Hill.Bobby worked as a car salesman's. He was a member of Roman Eagle Lodge # 122 A.F&A.M., Danville Scottish Rite Bodies, Improved Order of Redman Poquoson Tribe # 124, Danville Elks Lodge, and the Gideon's. He was of the Baptist faith.On December 20, 1952, he married, Barbara Heffner Hill, who survives.Survivors also include his daughter-in-law, Pamela P. Hill; two grandchildren, Austin Hill (Morgan) and Cameron H. Buskirk (Brad); two great-grandchildren, Hudson Lee Hill and Raleigh Morgan Hill; and a brother, Will Rogers Hill (Bobbie Reese Hill).He was predeceased by a son, Garry Hill and three brothers, Lawson, Kenneth, and Malvin Hill.A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor David Turbyfill officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery.The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m.. at the funeral home.Memorial donations can be made to Schoolfield Baptist Church,12 Schoolfield Dr., Danville, VA 24541.Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Hill family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com