Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Kelley Hill
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Bobby Kelley Hill

July 31, 1934 - June 15, 2021

Bobby Kelley Hill, 86, of Danville, departed this life on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Halifax County, Va., on July 31, 1934, a son of the late Charlie Lawson Hill and Callie DeJarnett Hill.

Bobby worked as a car salesman's. He was a member of Roman Eagle Lodge # 122 A.F&A.M., Danville Scottish Rite Bodies, Improved Order of Redman Poquoson Tribe # 124, Danville Elks Lodge, and the Gideon's. He was of the Baptist faith.

On December 20, 1952, he married, Barbara Heffner Hill, who survives.

Survivors also include his daughter-in-law, Pamela P. Hill; two grandchildren, Austin Hill (Morgan) and Cameron H. Buskirk (Brad); two great-grandchildren, Hudson Lee Hill and Raleigh Morgan Hill; and a brother, Will Rogers Hill (Bobbie Reese Hill).

He was predeceased by a son, Garry Hill and three brothers, Lawson, Kenneth, and Malvin Hill.

A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with Pastor David Turbyfill officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m.. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be made to Schoolfield Baptist Church,12 Schoolfield Dr., Danville, VA 24541.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Hill family. Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Jun
23
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
OUR SYMPATHY GOES OUT TO BARBERA & ALL OTHER FAMLY MEMBERS. EVERYONE LOVED BOBBY AND LOVED TO HEAR HIM TALK OF THE PAST. WE WILL MISS HIM DEARLY. RON, JEAN, MATT, PATTY, RHONDA, JACKIE, MARY & FAMILIES AND ALL THAT ATTENDED THE DEJARNETTE REUNIONS AND LOVED TO HEAR BOBBY TALK.
RON & JEAN DEJARNETTE & FAMILY
Family
June 18, 2021
Barbara and family, So sorry to hear about Bob. I know my dad will miss him. His daily calls kept dad "in the know". Bob was such an interesting man and I am sure he will missed by many. Our prayers are with you.
Sylvia (Lynch) & John Matthews
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sorry to hear that Bobby has passed away
Eugene Gunn
Other
June 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results